autoevolution

Liberty Walk Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe Is The Angry Warrior

 
23 May 2017, 11:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
When you say "widebody", one of the first names that come to mind is Liberty Walk, as the Japanese tuner delivers some of the fattest arches in the business. And the developer has now unveiled its Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe package.
That's right, there's no place for the Mercedes-AMG badge here, since the tuner has looked into the past of the German super-coupe, playing with the previous generation of the model, the C204.

Fans of the genre had to wait about nine months for this reveal, since Liberty Walk first teased its C63 AMG Coupe pack last summer. However, if you're into such body modifications, all the time spent watching filler dry was worth it, with the widebody approach redefining the identity of the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 coup.

Hopefully, those wishing to gift their Affalterbach toys with such custom bits are prepared for the financial side of the deal, which isn't exactly negligible.

To be more precise, the CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) version of the kit will set you back $17,620. Nevertheless, if you're willing to drop the carbon bits, you can have an FRP version of the package for $12,870.

And if, for some reason, you wish to grab the bits and pieces included in this package separately, you should know the aftermarket developer allows you to do just that. For instance, those willing to put up with "ricer" comments could grab the rear wing for $2,400 (make that $1,300 for the FRP incarnation of the aero element).

Now, as you can notice in the photos provided by the tuner, the C63 demo car has a much more intimate relationship to the road than the production vehicle. This comes via an air suspension provided by airrex, which can be acquired for $7,900.

And if you're looking for an even more eccentric proposal, you should know that Liberty Walk is working on the C63 sedan version of the kit.
Liberty Walk Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe widebody tuning Mercedes-Benz c63 coupe
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74