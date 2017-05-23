Liberty Walk Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe Is The Angry Warrior

When you say "widebody", one of the first names that come to mind is Liberty Walk, as the Japanese tuner delivers some of the fattest arches in the business. And the developer has now unveiled its Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe package.





Fans of the genre had to wait about nine months for this reveal, since Liberty Walk first teased its C63 AMG Coupe pack last summer. However, if you're into such body modifications, all the time spent watching filler dry was worth it, with the widebody approach redefining the identity of the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 coup.



Hopefully, those wishing to gift their Affalterbach toys with such custom bits are prepared for the financial side of the deal, which isn't exactly negligible.



To be more precise, the CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) version of the kit will set you back $17,620. Nevertheless, if you're willing to drop the carbon bits, you can have an FRP version of the package for $12,870.



And if, for some reason, you wish to grab the bits and pieces included in this package separately, you should know the aftermarket developer allows you to do just that. For instance, those willing to put up with "ricer" comments could grab the rear wing for $2,400 (make that $1,300 for the FRP incarnation of the aero element).



Now, as you can notice in the photos provided by the tuner, the C63 demo car has a much more intimate relationship to the road than the production vehicle. This comes via an air suspension provided by airrex, which can be acquired for $7,900.



