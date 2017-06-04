2018 Audi SQ5 Sound Check and Acceleration Test Are Here

The internet says we should feel shame for liking the way the Audi SQ5 sounds. We actually do, but it's not because of the emissions cheating. No, it's the lack of exhaust tips that has us feeling embarrassed.





The good news is that it sounds great. I don't know what Audi does to tune exhaust systems, but they haven't messed anything up recently. For the Europeans, the new SQ5 is especially sweet since all they ever got was a twin-turbo diesel.



In case you didn't get the memo, the supercharged V6 has been ditched in everything but the Q7. So like the S4 and S5 models, all five of them, the



Regardless, six cylinders aren't too bad when they deliver 354 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque from as low as 1,370 rpm and all the way to 4,500 rpm. Supposedly, it will do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds. However, independent numbers find that it needs 5.8 seconds.



The turbo takes almost a second to kick into action, dulling the experience. However, the SQ5 needs just 20.7 seconds to reach 200 km/h, which is perfect for a 1,945kg high-rider. However, we'd still pick the AMG for its screaming nature and, of course, the more exciting design.







