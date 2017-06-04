autoevolution

2018 Audi SQ5 Sound Check and Acceleration Test Are Here

 
4 Jun 2017, 21:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The internet says we should feel shame for liking the way the Audi SQ5 sounds. We actually do, but it's not because of the emissions cheating. No, it's the lack of exhaust tips that has us feeling embarrassed.
Sure, we get it, Audi needs to do everything to preserve the slipperiness of its cars now that every gram of CO2 matters. But this is not a Prius rival; it's the freaking SQ5, which goes up against the Mercedes-freaking-AMG GLC 43 or the BMW X4 M40i, not to mention the Macan and F-Type. None of those have pieces of black plastic where the gas is supposed to come out.

The good news is that it sounds great. I don't know what Audi does to tune exhaust systems, but they haven't messed anything up recently. For the Europeans, the new SQ5 is especially sweet since all they ever got was a twin-turbo diesel.

In case you didn't get the memo, the supercharged V6 has been ditched in everything but the Q7. So like the S4 and S5 models, all five of them, the SQ5 has a 3.0 TFSI with a single turbocharger. It's a pity that performance SUVs weren't around in the early 2000's because it would have been sweet if they could make the SQ5 with the old 4.2-liter.

Regardless, six cylinders aren't too bad when they deliver 354 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque from as low as 1,370 rpm and all the way to 4,500 rpm. Supposedly, it will do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds. However, independent numbers find that it needs 5.8 seconds.

The turbo takes almost a second to kick into action, dulling the experience. However, the SQ5 needs just 20.7 seconds to reach 200 km/h, which is perfect for a 1,945kg high-rider. However, we'd still pick the AMG for its screaming nature and, of course, the more exciting design.



2018 Audi SQ5 Audi Audi SQ5 acceleration test exhaust sound 3.0 TFSI
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68