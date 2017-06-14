2017 Nissan Qashqai Facelift Will Go On Sale In Europe In July

After facelifting the X-Trail,
Nissan applied the mid-cycle refresh treatment to its compact crossover. Slated to arrive at European dealers this fall, the 2017 Qashqai looks sharper than its predecessor.
Ten years since the first generation went on sale, the Qashqai
gains semi-autonomous driving technology in the form of ProPilot. The first step to fully autonomous driving, ProPilot can control the steering, acceleration, and braking on the highway during high-speed cruising and heavy traffic. The building blocks for this technology are Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Traffic Jam Pilot.
The redesigned front fascia includes contemporary headlamp clusters. On the Tekna and Tekna+ trim levels, Nissan offers full LEDs as standard. Lesser variants (Visia, Accenta, and N-connecta) make do with halogen headlights and a boomerang-shaped DRL
signature. As with the exterior, the cabin also received a fair bit of small updates.
Higher quality for the materials, better ergonomics, and a D-shaped steering wheel serve as the highlights. The Tekna+ ups the ante with buttery nappa leather seats with 3D quilting, as well as an eight-speaker premium sound system developed by American outfit Bose.
“The second-generation Nissan Qashqai has been an outstanding ambassador for our innovative crossover range and the Nissan brand since its launch in 2014,”
said Philippe Saillard, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Nissan’s European division. “It has been a sales phenomenon, keeping us at the number one position in the segment. With these premium enhancements to its design, quality, technology and driving dynamics, we are confident this will continue.”
On the subject of what makes the compact crossover tick, customers can choose from an array of four-cylinder turbocharged engines. The range starts with a 1.2-liter with 115 PS to its name and tops with a 1.6-liter rated at 163 PS. Diesel fans can get a 110 PS 1.5-liter or a 1.6-liter with 130 PS. For whatever reason, all-wheel-drive will be initially available only in conjunction with the range-topping diesel.