Nissan Gets Unfavorable Court Ruling In Emissions Case In South Korea

 
10 Feb 2017
by
A ruling in a South Korean court on Thursday has brought an unfavorable verdict for Nissan in the only country that accused it of cheating on emissions tests.
The Japanese automaker insists that it has not used any illegal devices in its vehicles, and its representatives stated that the ruling is “regrettable.” Previously, South Korea ordered Nissan to recall 814 units of the Qashqai, and the same ministry of environment decided to halt the sale of this SUV in the country, Yahoo notes, quoting a Reuters correspondent.

At the time, Nissan’s higher than stated emissions were found after a government probe conducted tests on 20 diesel-engined vehicles sold in South Korea to see if other manufacturers were operating their motors as Volkswagen did with the vehicles affected by Dieselgate.

Nissan had already received a fine of 330 million won, which amounts to $279,000. The described penalty was given because the environment ministry in South Korea considered that Nissan’s Qashqai diesel models had employed a setup that would let the engine deactivate the emissions reduction system under regular driving.

Volkswagen was caught operating a system that it referred to as the “defeat device,” which company representatives admitted to using back in September 2015.

In the case of Volkswagen’s Dieselgate, the German company had prepared the ECUs of their diesel-engined vehicles to ascertain when they were being tested for emissions, and to apply the appropriate operating mode when it was the case. Otherwise, their TDI engines would deactivate or significantly reduce the effectiveness of their emissions control devices.

South Korea was the only country to accuse Nissan of this kind of wrongdoing, and the Japanese corporation continues to insist that it did nothing wrong.

The vehicles that were sold by Nissan in South Korea with the claimed problem were manufactured in the United Kingdom, at the facility in Sunderland. The engines themselves were 1.6-liter units that are developed with their alliance partners at Renault.
