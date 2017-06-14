VW Driver Fits a Camera Under His Golf, Delivers Cool Nurburgring Stress Footage

Ever wondered about the kind of battles that go on underneath you as you flog your car on the Nurburgring? The driver of a Volkswagen Golf has come up with a little stunt that provides a respectable answer to that question, as the man has mounted a camera under his compact machine.





There are many ways to look at the Nordschleife from a speeding car and we have to admit that this is one of the most interesting we've come across to date.



Since we're talking about a car that was born the early 2000s, which is animated by a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter engine (when new, the unit delivered 105 ponnies), you shouldn't expect too many velocity thrills.



Nevertheless, the guy had installed aftermarket suspension and braking harware, while fitting Hankook 225-section rubber all round, which does help a little when you're hitting the track.



As for the driving style, the man behind the wheel proves he knows a thing or two about lapping the Nurburgring.



