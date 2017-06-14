VW Driver Fits a Camera Under His Golf, Delivers Cool Nurburgring Stress Footage

autoevolution

14 Jun 2017, 14:23 UTC
by
Ever wondered about the kind of battles that go on underneath you as you flog your car on the Nurburgring? The driver of a Volkswagen Golf has come up with a little stunt that provides a respectable answer to that question, as the man has mounted a camera under his compact machine.
Upon installing the camera, the guy went for a full lap of the Green Hell, with the device being aimed at the driver's side front wheel. Note that we're talking about a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) experience, which means that the main straight is missing.

There are many ways to look at the Nordschleife from a speeding car and we have to admit that this is one of the most interesting we've come across to date.

Since we're talking about a car that was born the early 2000s, which is animated by a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter engine (when new, the unit delivered 105 ponnies), you shouldn't expect too many velocity thrills.

Nevertheless, the guy had installed aftermarket suspension and braking harware, while fitting Hankook 225-section rubber all round, which does help a little when you're hitting the track.

As for the driving style, the man behind the wheel proves he knows a thing or two about lapping the Nurburgring.

Speaking of interesting perspectives on a Nurburgring tourist lap, we'll remind you that, earlier today, we showed you a Porsche driver providing the definition of track driving balance inside a privately-owned GT3 RS Neunelfer. We're talking about Lars Kern, the man who is responsible for the Ring times set by the Cayenne Turbo S, the second-generation Panamera Turbo and, of course, the 2018 911 GT3.

Oh, and as for an example of how not to behave on the infamous German track, here's a Cayman GT4 driver making a pass that leads to a motorcycle crash.

