2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Hits a Sweetspot Says Consumer Reports

 
9 May 2017, 13:14 UTC ·
by
Just like Ford and Chevy, Nissan has had to look to its overseas markets to fill the compact CUV slot in the U.S. lineup. Newly introduced in America as a 2017 model year, the Roque Sport has actually been on sale in Europe for a long time as the Qashqai. It's based on the same CMF platform and sheds about a foot of body.
Nissan sees the Roque Sport competing against the Honda HR-V and Toyota C-HR. However, it's a little bit bigger and more practical than both of those yet still comfortably fits inside a compact car garage.

While European models come with all sorts of engines, including a couple of diesels, you can only have the Nissan Roque Sport with a 2.0-liter. It's the same four-banger as in the Rogue Hybrid, putting out 141 horsepower. In their independent tests, the system got about 26 mpg combined, which is acceptable but not stellar.

And since this a Nissan, the power can go to either the front or all four wheels via a CVT gearbox. Consumer Reports suggests it could do with a little bit more power, especially when merging with motorway traffic. Buy, don't you wish you lived in Canada, where they offer it with a stick-shift?

The only sporty thing about the smaller Roque is the styling which is accentuated by this Monarch Orange paint that's really popular right now. But let's face it, the Roque Sport is not a canyon carver; it's a grocery shopper with nice features.

The SL AWD model that CR tested had 6-way adjustable leather seats and a leather wheel, both with heating. At $31,000, the tester also comes with all the possible safety features. And while other automakers have just now begun offering a reversing camera, this crossover has a 360-degree setup with a bird's eye view that makes life easier.

