autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Nissan Qashqai Facelift Bows In Geneva For Its Tenth Anniversary

 
7 Mar 2017, 13:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Nissan launched the first Qashqai ten years ago, and the crossover has reached its third generation.
The Japanese brand has sold about 2.3 million Qashqai models since this crossover replaced its compact hatchback a decade ago, so you know they have the right recipe for this segment, where this model is the best-selling product ever since.

This year’s Geneva Motor Show has introduced a facelift in the Qashqai range, which comes with design changes, interior refinements, and improved performance.

You will be able to spot the facelifted third-generation Qashqai on the street with ease, as it has a revised front end that is completed with the V-motion grille.

Other changes include a set of new headlights with “boomerang” daytime running lights, tail lights with the same “boomerang” motif and 3D effect, as well as two new colors. One of these is called Vivid Blue, and it is the shade that you can observe in the photo gallery. The other new color is named Chestnut Bronze.

Another important chapter in the Qashqai lineup is the interior, which has been improved with higher-quality materials, as well as new technology.

The steering wheel has been changed, and so has the NissanConnect infotainment unit, which comes with a new interface, DAB radio, and satellite navigation. Optional equipment includes a BOSE seven-speaker sound system, among other elements.

Tech improvements include a rear cross-traffic alert system, a pedestrian recognition function for the intelligent emergency braking system, and all of the driver aids that were available on the pre-facelifted third-generation Qashqai. The rear cross traffic alert is a premiere for this model, and it helps avoid low-speed impacts when reversing out of a parking spot.

Nissan has modified the suspension of the Qashqai, its steering system, and its dampers. The company promises “outstanding handling performance,” along with a refined experience on paved roads.

Cabin noise has been reduced, and the body has been aerodynamically optimized for less drag. The latter is a class-leading 0.31, and its 1.5-liter dCi unit with 110 HP leads the segment with just 99 grams of CO2 emissions per kilometer in the regular NEDC mixed cycle.
Qashqai nissan qashqai Nissan SUV 2017 Geneva Motor Show 2018 Nissan Qashqai crossover
press release
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65