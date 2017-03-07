Nissan Qashqai Facelift Bows In Geneva For Its Tenth Anniversary

Nissan
launched the first Qashqai ten years ago, and the crossover has reached its third generation.
The Japanese brand has sold about 2.3 million Qashqai
models since this crossover replaced its compact hatchback a decade ago, so you know they have the right recipe for this segment, where this model is the best-selling product ever since
.
This year’s Geneva Motor Show has introduced a facelift in the Qashqai range, which comes with design changes, interior refinements, and improved performance.
You will be able to spot the facelifted third-generation Qashqai
on the street with ease, as it has a revised front end that is completed with the V-motion grille.
Other changes include a set of new headlights with “boomerang” daytime running lights, tail lights with the same “boomerang” motif and 3D effect, as well as two new colors. One of these is called Vivid Blue, and it is the shade that you can observe in the photo gallery. The other new color is named Chestnut Bronze.
Another important chapter in the Qashqai lineup
is the interior, which has been improved with higher-quality materials, as well as new technology.
The steering wheel has been changed, and so has the NissanConnect infotainment unit, which comes with a new interface, DAB radio, and satellite navigation. Optional equipment includes a BOSE seven-speaker sound system, among other elements.
Tech improvements include a rear cross-traffic alert system, a pedestrian recognition function for the intelligent emergency braking system, and all of the driver aids that were available on the pre-facelifted third-generation Qashqai. The rear cross traffic alert is a premiere for this model, and it helps avoid low-speed impacts when reversing out of a parking spot.
Nissan has modified the suspension of the Qashqai, its steering system, and its dampers. The company promises “outstanding handling performance,” along with a refined experience on paved roads.
Cabin noise has been reduced, and the body has been aerodynamically optimized for less drag. The latter is a class-leading 0.31, and its 1.5-liter dCi unit with 110 HP
leads the segment with just 99 grams of CO2 emissions per kilometer in the regular NEDC mixed cycle.