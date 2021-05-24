2017 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake 50th Anniversary Isn’t Your Average Pony

Naon Zero-One e-Scooter Is Everything You Could Want, but You Can’t Have One Yet

Rolled out for the 2017 model year, the Super Snake 50th Anniversary was offered in two flavors. The one that would make Carroll Shelby proud is the 750-horsepower option, which is centered around a Whipple supercharger. 26 photos



Finished in over-the-top black racing strips over Lightning Blue, the muscled-up fastback makes no excuses about itself with anniversary badges on three out of four corners. The styling is pretty different from the bone-stock Mustang as well, thanks to a ram-air hood, mesh grille, aerodynamic diffuser out back, and forged-aluminum wheels fitted with 275/35 and 305/30 by 20-inch Michelin Pilot Super Sport 4S high-performance shoes.



Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in approximately 3.5 seconds, the slithering coupe is much obliged to cover the quarter-mile in approximately 10.9 seconds, according to Shelby American. One of 300 units ever produced, CSM 17SS0165 further boasts high-performance fuel injectors, a Borla exhaust system, upgraded throttle body, aluminum heat exchanger, upgraded cooling, and upgraded induction.



Stopping power comes courtesy of six- and four-piston calipers that squeeze cross-drilled rotors while shifting is the duty of a six-speed automatic transmission. Strengthened to cope with all the additional torque, this fellow is complemented by a single-piece aluminum driveshaft and a limited-slip differential from Wavetrac for better control on the raggedy edge of grip.



Offered with a no-accident Carfax report and fresh oil for the 5.0-liter Coyote motor, the one-owner



At the moment of writing, the highest bid stands at $28,000 with four days of bidding left on a car that left Shelby American with a price tag of $97,747. CSM 17SS0165 is one of those cars, and it's also a low-mileage example that shows only 730 miles (1,175 kilometers) on the clock. This no-nonsense pony is offered on Bring a Trailer with the original window sticker, which lists the donor vehicle at $41,085 and Shelby American goodies at $56,662.

