2017 Ford GT for Sale, Ford Sure to Have a Stroke

The Ford GT is perhaps one of the most exclusive cars one can buy on today’s market. And by exclusive we don’t mean it has some extremely unique feature. It’s only that when you own one, it is exclusively yours for at least two years.
Ford is so proud of the car it made, it makes its customers go through hell and back for the chance to buy one. And when they make to the end of the line, buyers are made to sign a contract stating that they would not sell the vehicle for the above mentioned period of time.
Which makes this listing on the Mecum Auctions website somewhat peculiar. The GT shown here is model year 2017, meaning there’s no chance in freezing hell two years have passed since it was bought.
According to the auctioneers, the GT on sale is the 48th of the 250 produced last year (that should narrow it down for you, Ford). It has only 7 miles on the odometer and is listed as the main attraction. Because it is.
Of course, Ford is now struggling to find who, why, and how to stop them.
“We are aware of this situation and investigating. However, Ford cannot comment on individual customer matters,” a Ford representative was quoted as saying by Motor Authority.
“What we can say is that all Ford GT customers sign contracts, which include an agreement not to sell the car for at least two years.”
Luckily, Ford has a bit of experience with this type of contract breaches. John Cena played a bit of “You Can’s See the GT” with Ford a while back, after deciding to sell the car less than a month after taking delivery.
Last time we heard from Cena on this topic, he was asking in court for the lawsuit to be dismissed, claiming the sale restriction was not included in the binding purchase agreement he signed.
Which makes this listing on the Mecum Auctions website somewhat peculiar. The GT shown here is model year 2017, meaning there’s no chance in freezing hell two years have passed since it was bought.
According to the auctioneers, the GT on sale is the 48th of the 250 produced last year (that should narrow it down for you, Ford). It has only 7 miles on the odometer and is listed as the main attraction. Because it is.
Of course, Ford is now struggling to find who, why, and how to stop them.
“We are aware of this situation and investigating. However, Ford cannot comment on individual customer matters,” a Ford representative was quoted as saying by Motor Authority.
“What we can say is that all Ford GT customers sign contracts, which include an agreement not to sell the car for at least two years.”
Luckily, Ford has a bit of experience with this type of contract breaches. John Cena played a bit of “You Can’s See the GT” with Ford a while back, after deciding to sell the car less than a month after taking delivery.
Last time we heard from Cena on this topic, he was asking in court for the lawsuit to be dismissed, claiming the sale restriction was not included in the binding purchase agreement he signed.