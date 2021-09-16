2 Ferrari F12 Vs. Tesla Model S P100D Drag Race: How the Mighty Have Fallen

2017 Ferrari F12berlinetta With Tricolore Accent Stripes Is Fit for an Italian Soccer Star

What a vehicle this is. A true legend among front mid-engine grand tourers and still one of the best supercars ever built to this day. Its predecessor was the amazing 599 Fiorano, while the 812 Superfast stands as its successor. That’s quite the lineage. 23 photos



While mostly stock, there are a few modifications to speak of. First, the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear custom KW front axle lift and a carbon fiber front splitter. As for those tricolore accent stripes, the seller claims that two “prominent Ferrari experts” were consulted on the design, to make sure they look authentic.



Other highlights include the electronic limited-slip differential, Ferrari’s E-SCM electromagnetic dampers, the F1-Trac traction control system and carbon ceramic brakes with red multi-piston calipers at each corner.



Inside, you’ll find special ordered Rosso Ferrari carbon fiber racing seats with an electric assist function, while Bianco (white) contrast stitching rounds out the look, together with the prancing horse embroidery on the headrests. Meanwhile, features such as the dual-zone automatic climate control system, Alcantara headliner, sat-nav with Bluetooth and a flat-bottom steering wheel are all there to make life easier and more interesting onboard.



Now, this being a



Keep in mind, the F12 managed to lap the carmaker’s Fiorano test circuit in just 1 minute and 23 seconds, which was a full two seconds faster than an Enzo or the 458 Italia. In other words, this isn’t just a straight-line long-distance cruiser. Standing here before you is a 2017 Ferrari F12berlinetta, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer with just 2,200 miles (3,540 km) on its 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine. The Italian exotic comes with a clean Carfax report, two keys and a clean Florida title.While mostly stock, there are a few modifications to speak of. First, the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear custom HRE wheels , wrapped in Pirelli redline P-Zero rubber. Then you’ve got the IPE Valvetronic titanium exhaust, Novitec lowering springs,front axle lift and a carbon fiber front splitter. As for those tricolore accent stripes, the seller claims that two “prominent Ferrari experts” were consulted on the design, to make sure they look authentic.Other highlights include the electronic limited-slip differential, Ferrari’s E-SCM electromagnetic dampers, the F1-Trac traction control system and carbon ceramic brakes with red multi-piston calipers at each corner.Inside, you’ll find special ordered Rosso Ferrari carbon fiber racing seats with an electric assist function, while Bianco (white) contrast stitching rounds out the look, together with the prancing horse embroidery on the headrests. Meanwhile, features such as the dual-zone automatic climate control system, Alcantara headliner, sat-nav with Bluetooth and a flat-bottom steering wheel are all there to make life easier and more interesting onboard.Now, this being a Ferrari , you’ll want to know exactly what it can do when you floor the throttle. The answer to that question is, for lack of a better term, “everything”. You can use the 730 hp (740 ps) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque in a calm manner at city speeds, while unleashing a true hurricane of performance once you’re out on the racetrack.Keep in mind, the F12 managed to lap the carmaker’s Fiorano test circuit in just 1 minute and 23 seconds, which was a full two seconds faster than an Enzo or the 458 Italia. In other words, this isn’t just a straight-line long-distance cruiser.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.