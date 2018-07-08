Ferrari 812 Superfast vs. Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Rev Battle Is V12 Heaven

Now that Ferrari's (more or less) junior models have marked the carmaker's turbo return, it's up to the V12 Fezza to preserve the decibel tradition of the brand. As such, one might wonder how well the 812 Superfast performs when compared to its F12 Berlinetta predecessor.

Well, the piece of footage we've brought along for today delivers the perfect answer to that question, as it involves a rev battle between the two front-engined toys.In the generation change, the Ferrari V12 went from 6.2 to 6.5 liters. Interestingly, this allows it to match the displacement of the current Lamborghini V12, even though the latter might be increased for the upcoming Aventador SVJ.Moreover, the 812 engine features a first for gas motors, with its direct injection pressure having been increased to 350 bar.Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the motor went from 740 hp on the F12 Berlinetta and 780 hp on the F12 Tour de France to a nicely rounded 800 ponies for the 812 Superfast.As you can imagine, when Ferrari brought the 812 to the world, the Italians couldn't help but discuss the aural treats delivered by the newcomer, while also comparing it to the F12 Berlinetta."The torque curve illustrates this impressive improvement on the F12berlinetta in terms of acceleration and instantaneous power, particularly at high revs. The engine's power is underscored by a full, rich exhaust sound that exploits the acoustic clout delivered by its increased displacement," the Prancing Horse tells us.It's worth noting that multiple Ferrari F12 owners found the exhaust as being too tame, turning to aftermarket units as a result of this, but we have no info on the car featured in the comparo using such hardware.So, which one of the two toys delivers more giggles? Head over to the "play" button below to find out.