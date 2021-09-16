Stroked 1968 Dodge Coronet 440 Rocks One-of-a-Kind Paint, Modern Gadget Spoils It

The present-day offering in the world of Dodge cars is not a particularly rich one. We’ve got America’s only four-door muscle car, the Charger, the world’s most powerful muscle car, the Challenger, and the Charger of the SUV segment, which would be the Durango. Complicated, right?
There was a time when things were a bit different. A time when the Dodge lineup included something called the Coronet. A model that is no longer around, but still turns heads whenever it shows up.
Born shortly after the end of the Second World War, it stayed in production for about seven generations, right into the second half of the 1970s. It had toned-down variants, of course, but also muscle car models that came into being once the 440ci (7.2-liter) engine joined the range in mid-1960s.
It is those muscle versions of the Coronet that have entered the collectors’ circuit as prized possession. And auctions are where one usually finds them, just like we did with this 1968 Coronet.
The car is going under the hammer this week in Houston, Texas, at the hands of Barrett-Jackson. It presents itself as a shiny build in Blue Hawaii paint, with restored and pro-touring bits, but also a touch of modernity that may seem to some a bit out of place.
The flawless outline of the machine hides some potent muscle under the hood. We’re talking about a stroked 451ci (7.4-liter) engine of undisclosed power, but rocking a 6-pack carburetor setup, a polished aluminum radiator, and a dual exhaust with ceramic-coated headers.
Inside we get things like a Dakota Digital dashboard and power steering employing a custom Mopar Tuff wheel with wood trim. It is also at the interior that we get something that does not belong there: a Focal Universal Bluetooth sound system that can be controlled by means of a smartphone.
The 1968 Dodge Coronet 440 is up for grabs with no reserve, but no mention is made on how much it is expected to fetch.
Born shortly after the end of the Second World War, it stayed in production for about seven generations, right into the second half of the 1970s. It had toned-down variants, of course, but also muscle car models that came into being once the 440ci (7.2-liter) engine joined the range in mid-1960s.
It is those muscle versions of the Coronet that have entered the collectors’ circuit as prized possession. And auctions are where one usually finds them, just like we did with this 1968 Coronet.
The car is going under the hammer this week in Houston, Texas, at the hands of Barrett-Jackson. It presents itself as a shiny build in Blue Hawaii paint, with restored and pro-touring bits, but also a touch of modernity that may seem to some a bit out of place.
The flawless outline of the machine hides some potent muscle under the hood. We’re talking about a stroked 451ci (7.4-liter) engine of undisclosed power, but rocking a 6-pack carburetor setup, a polished aluminum radiator, and a dual exhaust with ceramic-coated headers.
Inside we get things like a Dakota Digital dashboard and power steering employing a custom Mopar Tuff wheel with wood trim. It is also at the interior that we get something that does not belong there: a Focal Universal Bluetooth sound system that can be controlled by means of a smartphone.
The 1968 Dodge Coronet 440 is up for grabs with no reserve, but no mention is made on how much it is expected to fetch.