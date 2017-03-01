2017 Chevrolet Camaro RS Costs $58,125 In China

399,900 yuan. That’s how much Chevrolet
China wants for the sixth-generation Camaro with the least punchy engine. Based on the current exchange rates, that translates to 58,125 bucks.
The China-spec Camaro RS makes for a stark contrast compared to its North American counterpart, but then again, this is China. Just for comparison’s sake, a 1LT coupe with the $1,950 RS Pack and General Motors’ 8L45 Hydra-Matic eight-speed automatic transmission starts from just about $28,550.
Oh, and another thing. For some reason, Chevrolet doesn’t do V6 or V8 power for its iconic pony car in China. Looking through the configurator, the convertible model also appears to be missing. Oh well, that's that, I guess.
Another downside to the Chinese Camaro is that only the eight-speed auto is on the menu, which is a bit of a downer considering that China has driving enthusiasts of its own. Ford, meanwhile, sells the Mustang from 399,800 yuan (approximately $58,110), manual and EcoBoost included. The V8-powered GT Fastback
with a stick shift, get this, is priced from 699,000 yuan ($101,600).
When all is said and done, the Camaro
in this specification isn’t a half bad proposition. 275 PS, 400 Nm of torque, 5.9 second to 62 mph (100 km/h), and a top speed of 149 mph (240 km/h). Gas mileage isn’t too bad either.
Standard features for the China-spec 2017 Chevrolet Camaro RS include 20-inch wheels wrapped in 245/40 rubber, HID xenon headlights
, LED taillights, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped sport seats, parking aids in the form of sensors and a camera, remote engine start, front seats with both heating and ventilation, heated steering wheel, and OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot.
On a slight tangent, Chevrolet China announced only recently that it will bring over American-made pickups to the Middle Kingdom. The culprits are the mid-size Colorado and the full-size Silverado, offered in conjunction with a 3.6-liter V6 and a 6.2-liter V8, respectively. The Ford Motor Company, for that matter, has only the F-150 Raptor
to pride itself on in this part of the world.
Speaking of the Raptor, the big bad bruiser kicks off from 560,000 yuan, which works out at $81,395. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the F-150 Raptor is significantly cheaper than the Mustang GT. Why? Because vehicles boasting engines bigger than 4.0 liters are severely taxed in China
.