2016 Ford Explorer Apple CarPlay Upgrade Is More than Just a New Head Unit

What we have here, for example, is a 2016 Ford Explorer that has received so much more than just a head unit upgrade. While the added Android Auto and CarPlay support is the icing on the cake, this project involves installing a new center console as well, with engineers over at Forautoplay showing on Instagram that everything integrates just neatly into the dashboard.
Because they’re not based in the States, it’s up to you to find the necessary parts to do this in your Explorer, and the aftermarket specialists claim the same upgrade is possible in other models also.
As you can see, the head unit is provided by Sony, so the typical feature package is offered as well. In addition to CarPlay and Android Auto, you also get Bluetooth and touch support, thus adding some extra convenience when it comes to interacting with the available features.
Unfortunately, we have no information on how much all modifications cost, but it goes without saying the whole thing costs more than a couple of dollars, especially because a head unit upgrade is typically priced at around $500, depending on brand and model, and can easily go over $1,000.
In the meantime, keep in mind that Android Auto isn’t supported in all countries across the world. However, this isn’t necessarily an issue if you want to use it in English, as you can easily download the Android Auto APK and set it up manually on your Android phone.
