2009 Mercedes-Benz ML 63 AMG Might Hit an Affordable 6.2-Liter V8 Sweet Spot

The Mercedes GLE-Class, formerly the M-Class, has always been a hit among Benz buyers because it combines SUV practicality with the usual premium touch of a proper Merc. And, sometimes, the performance factor also comes in the mix, as long as there’s an Affalterbach-based influence.
Currently, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE has a starting MSRP of at least $54,750 and for the money there’s just a 2.0-liter inline-four turbo engine under the hood, churning out 255 horsepower. It’s hardly performance material, as the all-rounder makes do with a 60-mph (96 kph) sprint time in seven seconds.
If anyone wants the mighty AMG letters attached to the GLE badge, then Mercedes will gladly sell to its fans the inline-six GLE 53 4Matic+ for $72,350. Upgrading to a V8 will result in an even higher bill of no less than $113,950 for the GLE 63 S.
But, in case one isn’t afraid to start an adventure with something that’s a bit old (but not yet obsolete), there’s also the higher-displacement option of this 2009 Mercedes-Benz ML 63 AMG equipped with the mighty 6.2-liter M156 V8.
Yes, one has to drop the expectations to the W164, second-generation Alabama-born ML 63, and cope with the fact it has been on quite a few adventures judging by the 135,000 miles (over 217,000 km) on the odometer.
In turn, there’s a chance to own a roaring, naturally aspirated V8 with a monstrous 503 horsepower and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. Also, it might be a great way to enter AMG territory if one desires a practical SUV on the (ultra) cheap.
That’s because this no reserve auction (seller answers to the dariov call name) on Doug DeMuro’s cars & bids website has a current highest bid of just $10,150. If you’re interested in securing this hulking SUV at a fraction of the cost (less than 10%, if our math is correct) of a brand-new AMG GLE 63 S, then you’d better hurry because less than seven hours remain on the auction clock at the time of writing.
