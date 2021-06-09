1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Estate Aims to Mesmerize With Practical Sportiness

Back in the 1990s, Mercedes-Benz crossed an important compact executive milestone as it revealed the first C-Class generation (W202). It was thoroughly developed to make sure it would successfully replace the ubiquitous 190 series (W201) of the previous decade. More so, the advent of the C-Class also brought the first proper BMW M3 foe into this world, in the guise of the C36 AMG.
But we’re not here to discuss that 3.6-liter straight-six wonder because we’re focused on the subsequent flagship, the larger displacement C43. It was a time when Mercedes-Benz didn’t confuse us with these numeral abbreviations, and the AMG version indeed packed a 4.3-liter mill.
It was one of the missile-worthy V8 variety sporting a total of 310 PS (306 hp) and 410 Nm (302 lb-ft) in stock form. We really don’t know if this 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Estate still has all those ponies under the hood, but we’d obviously like to find out, if possible.
Let’s get to know this unit a little in detail first. Right now, it’s up for grabs at auction on The Market from seller acaf, and the clock will be ticking for another five days. That will probably give interested buyers enough time to raise the current highest bid of £8k (around $11k at the current exchange rates) above the reserve threshold.
For now, it’s patiently waiting for its future owner, and that means we can take a moment to discuss its highlights. We’re dealing here with a T-Modell, which is Mercedes’s way of calling its station wagons in Germany. As such, this 115,300-mile (185,557-km) C43 was clearly ready and willing to road trip as much as possible during its 22-year stint on planet Earth.
And the huge trunk bodes well for anyone with a family and a love for driving faster than the average. The crimson exterior shade will attract the attention of all the right fans, while the black/gray leather interior is all business with just a touch of fun. Also, the carbon fiber inserts and its AMG instrument cluster remind the driver it’s not a run-of-the-mill C-Class, but there’s one tiny problem.
We’re dealing here with an RHD example located in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, so anyone interested in bringing this across the Atlantic or the English Channel will need to look into the import conditions for the UK.
