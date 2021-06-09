Check the New Ford Maverick With Bronco and Bronco Sport Front Ends

SUV

It is clear that Ford chose to give the new Maverick more personality. Yet, our artist friend, who prefers not to reveal his name, believes that would be still clear with what he reputes to be a better design for the headlights and the front grille. After seeing his work, we have to say he is right.Our favorite, the orange Maverick, has the same front fascia you would find in the regular Bronco. Despite that, the Maverick cannot be mistaken for the. Its front bumper, the lack of the Bronco wording, and the general shape of the monocoque pickup truck would not let that happen.When it comes to the other one – which is probably in Cactus Grey, according to Ford’s official color palette for the Maverick – our friend gave it the Bronco Sport looks. But, again, you can’t confuse it for anything other than the Maverick.If we had the chance to talk to Ford designers, we’d ask them if they ever wondered about giving the Maverick any of these options. If that were never the case, we’d ask them what they thought about the solutions our friend proposed.If we talked to accountants, they would probably ask if the parts would be interchangeable, allowing Ford to save money in production. With the designers, they would probably feel that there would be no merit in doing two similar cars just because one of them really looks good.From their perspective, we don’t doubt they would think that would be a lazy outcome. For us – who have nothing to do with that apart from eventually buying a Maverick or one of its competitors – this is just a fun discussion to have with our friends. Show them these renderings and ask them which one they would prefer: the original or one of the pickup trucks our friend would create if he had a say.