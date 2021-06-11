Mercedes-AMG Relies on V8 Sights and Sounds to Remind Us About the “Hammer”

4 Mercedes-AMG Appears to Use Pride Month to Celebrate Diversity of Its Own Range

Mercedes-AMG is all about reinventing itself these days as it seeks a new brand positioning and is concerned about what happens around the world. Don’t think for a moment that it lost track of its roots, though. The company cleverly uses the past in a bid to bridge the gap towards the near future. 11 photos



“Are you AMG-ready?” was the tag used for the upcoming transformation into a performance luxury brand, and Mercedes- AMG promised it would deliver a visual aid to fulfill the dream. Actually, we should use the plural because the company said it would release a host of short films designed around individual stories at certain intervals.



Initially, we saw the SLS Electric Drive deliver the first media punch. Still, some might have been more enthused about the colorful and performance-loving Mercedes AMG G 63 that tried to spell the AMG name while



Now it’s time for the third installment, one that mixes contemporary beats (quite literally, since it’s focused on sound) with the reminder that it once helped create the legendary 1986 Mercedes-Benz 300 E 5.6 “Hammer” that paved the way for even bigger things. Such as all the



It was Mercedes’s first E-Class fitted with a hulking V8 engine and the “craziest coupé with attitude caused uproar upon its release in 1986, with a sound that defined a decade.” Interestingly, fans have commented they don’t want to lose the V8 ICE soundtracks any time soon, and the account caretakers “winked” and replied the future “maybe (comes) with an electrified one?”



