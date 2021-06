Mercedes-AMG Relies on V8 Sights and Sounds to Remind Us About the “Hammer”

AMG

Early last month, the Affalterbach-based high-performance automobile manufacturer announced it kicked off the process of self-discovery with a new campaign showcasing to the world its desire to deliver a new identity and attitude. It was purposedly designed to “bind existing customers to the brand and conquer new target groups” while also focusing on the “timeless spirit.”“Are you AMG-ready?” was the tag used for the upcoming transformation into a performance luxury brand, and Mercedes-promised it would deliver a visual aid to fulfill the dream. Actually, we should use the plural because the company said it would release a host of short films designed around individual stories at certain intervals.Initially, we saw the SLS Electric Drive deliver the first media punch. Still, some might have been more enthused about the colorful and performance-loving Mercedes AMG G 63 that tried to spell the AMG name while shredding the tires Now it’s time for the third installment, one that mixes contemporary beats (quite literally, since it’s focused on sound) with the reminder that it once helped create the legendary 1986 Mercedes-Benz 300 E 5.6 “Hammer” that paved the way for even bigger things. Such as all the AMG-badged models that we see rolling on the streets today.It was Mercedes’s first E-Class fitted with a hulking V8 engine and the “craziest coupé with attitude caused uproar upon its release in 1986, with a sound that defined a decade.” Interestingly, fans have commented they don’t want to lose the V8soundtracks any time soon, and the account caretakers “winked” and replied the future “maybe (comes) with an electrified one?”