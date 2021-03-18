Dare to Be Different by Taking Ownership of This Unmolested 2005 Scion xB

Back in the day when crossovers, SUVs, and pickups weren’t all the rage, Toyota had a very neat idea. The carmaker decided it wanted to attract a younger audience in the United States and Canada with a special brand called Scion. It has been discontinued just half a decade ago (February 2016), so it’s not that old for us not to remember it’s (still) “hip to be square.”
Don’t ever think that we have something against the current wave of popularity for all things high riding. We, as automotive enthusiasts, love just about everything with four wheels, even when they’re replaced with skis and tracks.
But, among the myriad of popular suggestions, one can always find the comfort of swimming against the current. Or, at least, drive something else that will signal you’re not afraid to break conventions. For example, within the next five days (that’s when the auction ends), you could be standing out from the crowd on the cheap.
This 2005 Scion xB could be the perfect example of something that’s as simple as it gets. As in a box on wheels, or as someone recently said: “an extinct milk truck.” No matter how you put it, making an appearance behind the wheel of this car will certainly have an impact on the audience.
It’s up for grabs on Doug DeMuro’s cars & bids, and although it hasn’t been driven by the popular automotive vlogger like that 4Runner SR5, it still comes with his personal seal of approval. “As time goes on, the quirky Scion xB is getting cooler and cooler in my mind - and that's especially true for examples like this, which are shockingly nice.”
There’s (rather) low mileage on the odometer at around 33,000 miles (around 53,000 km), and this Black Sand Pearl with a Dark Charcoal interior example has a clean title from a Bohemia, New York dealer that recently acquired the unit (July 2020) from its single original owner.
Under the hood (which, along with the front and rear bumpers is about the only thing breaking the boxy symmetry) sits the 1NZ-FE 1.5-liter inline-four engine. It’s capable of delivering just 108 horsepower (a far cry from the 257-hp 1.6-liter three-cylinder used by the Toyota GR Yaris, right?) to a four-speed automatic and on to the car’s front wheels.
Since it’s offered at no reserve, it could turn out to be a steal if the bidding continues to go unnoticed—at the time of writing it stands at a mere $2,900!
