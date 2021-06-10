One-Owner 2016 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon Boasts Perfect for Hauling 5.5-Liter V8

Mercedes-Benz produced the W212 E-Class for just a few years (MY 2010 to 2016), and at the end of its stint, the executive car was looking quite akin to its W213 successor. Or is it the other way around, and before the recent facelift, the current generation featured a way too subtle upgrade? It doesn't matter because just about any 2010s E-Class is still good enough for this start of the new decade.
One example to support the theory comes in the form of this one-owner 2016 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic Wagon currently up for grabs at auction from seller RDF on Bring a Trailer. Because it’s a refreshed W212, people might easily mistake it for its successor, and the upcoming new owner might have a little satisfaction letting them believe that.
Especially considering that with just a few more hours (around ten) on the auction clock, the sale might close at a decidedly low price point compared to the current MSRP for the W213 AMG E 63 S Wagon, which kicks off exactly at $112,450.
Take that into consideration when pondering the fact that you’d only be losing a small load of ponies (going down from 603 to 577 hp) and, in turn, gain the advantage of spending just enough greenbacks to come on top of the current highest bid of $47,250.
So, backtrack a few model years, change the 4.0-liter V8 for a higher-displacement 5.5-liter biturbo mill (some would call this a positive achievement), and possibly spend less than half the price of a new one (and don’t get us started on the options).
As far as the highlights are concerned, we’re dealing with a very quick station wagon that was purchased new by the current owner located in Vancouver, British Columbia. The E 63 S Wagon was finished in a cool mix of Cavansite Blue Metallic over gray leather and has the 5.5-liter V8 hooked to the all-wheel-drive 4Matic system via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
A lot of perks can be had with this one, but we clearly noticed the 19-inch wheels with red brake calipers, the locking rear differential, the dynamic LED headlights, as well as the AMG Driver’s Package enabling the next owner to haul both family and stuff at a decidedly brisk pace.
