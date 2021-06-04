Low-Mile 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Shows the Virtues of Waiting a Little

Although we’re still waiting for the U.S. pricing of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, such an example costs no less than €167,528.20 ($203,426 at the current exchange rates) at home in Germany, and we can’t imagine the American MSRP is going to stray too far from that. As such, there’s a big case for being a little patient and on the lookout for more affordable examples with low mileage from the previous model years.

44 photos