Low-Mile 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Shows the Virtues of Waiting a Little

Although we’re still waiting for the U.S. pricing of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, such an example costs no less than €167,528.20 ($203,426 at the current exchange rates) at home in Germany, and we can’t imagine the American MSRP is going to stray too far from that. As such, there’s a big case for being a little patient and on the lookout for more affordable examples with low mileage from the previous model years.
Let’s take this black-everything (black exterior, black soft top, Exclusive Black Nappa Leather upholstery) 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, for example. It may not have the panache of coming with the very latest features, but it certainly doesn’t break the bank (too much) either.
But, before we discuss the enticing price for this open-top auction, let’s check out the goods and some of the highlights first. Let's start with the information that we’re dealing with a GT C Roadster that traveled from its initial destination (Fletcher Jones Imports) in Las Vegas, Nevada to Utah and then Texas, where it resides as a dealer consignment (the seller on Bring a Trailer is 24willis from Rockwall, TX).
It got there with just 10,000 miles (some 16,000 km) on the odometer, so you know the 4.0-liter V8 turbocharged mill has left infancy behind and is now ready to exhibit all of its 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque at the slightest accelerator pedal input.
As far as the highlights are concerned, we’re just going to name a few because the list is so long it could get boring before long. Instead, let’s focus on the staggered 19- front and 20-inch rear AMG wheels, the AMG Performance seats and steering wheel, AMG Performance exhaust, or the AMG Performance adaptive sport suspension.
After all, we’re all here for the AMG letters, not other stuff—such as the rear axle steering, Burmester sound system, or the electronic limited-slip differential, right? And so, we get to the final numbers, with this auction still running for another three days and the current highest bid standing at "just" $85,000.
