One-Owner 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Make Each Day a 40th Anniversary Party

Jumping across time is something iconic automotive nameplates seem to master very well. Take the Mustang Mach 1 branding, for example, and remember how the performance-oriented pony car enjoyed two stints back in the 1960s-1970s and for a very short while during the early 2000s.
Now the Blue Oval company has again rejuvenated the Mach 1 for a new lease of life (one that remains to be seen for how long), but some people might have trouble shelling out at least $52,720 to get the 480-horsepower cross between the former Bullitt and Shelby GT350 models.
Or, perhaps, some Mustang fans are just nostalgic for the short but intense days when the fourth-generation refresh brought the cool New Edge design ethos to the series. Even better, this unit has something special going on for it since we’re dealing with a one-owner 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 40th Anniversary Edition and some decidedly low mileage.
It’s offered for sale via the Tampa, Florida-based showroom of Gateway Classic Cars and comes in a tasty Azure Blue (with black stripes) exterior shade, with the interior boasting a contrasting black upholstery. According to the description offered by the consigner, this 40th anniversary edition looks so pristine because it has been in the loving care of just one person for the past 17 years.
During that time, it has been used quite sparingly, judging by the odometer reading of just 12,889 miles (20,743 km), and we’re happy to report that we’re not dealing with another of those frightening TMUs. It has collector’s vibe written all over it, and the seller probably knows that very well since he bought one of just 1,029 Azure Blue examples and has kept all the car documentation’s readily at hand, complete with the title and Carfax report.
As far as the highlights are concerned, there’s so many of them that we really can’t make up our minds which ones get priority. It could be the Cobra Jet air scoop, the 40th-anniversary logos, Mach 1 Kicker sound system, or the asking price of just $29k. We really don’t know, so let’s just settle on hearing the supercharged 4.6-liter V8 engine purr like a feisty Tomcat in the video embedded below (from the 2-minute mark).
