2003 Ford Thunderbird James Bond Edition With 268 Miles Is an Absolute Time Capsule

More on this:

1 Parked and Forgotten 1964 Ford Thunderbird Is the Most Mysterious Yard Find in a Long Time

2 1975 Ford Thunderbird with Optional Moonroof Is an Amazing Time Capsule, Unmolested

3 Jenson Button Gets Married in Florida, Rides in Third-Gen Ford Thunderbird Convertible

4 1964 Ford Thunderbird Shows What Rust Does to a Legend, Still Not Giving Up

5 1961 Ford Thunderbird Spent Decades in the Arizona Sun, Fully Original and Unrestored