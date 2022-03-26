1975 Ford Thunderbird with Optional Moonroof Is an Amazing Time Capsule, Unmolested

1975 wasn’t exactly the best year for the Thunderbird, as its sales declined to the lowest level since the sixth-generation series got to see the daylight in 1972.
While sales of this generation peaked at over 87,000 units in 1973, the lowest point was reached in 1975 when Ford sold only a little over 42,000 T-Birds.
Just like in the previous years, the 1975 Thunderbird was fitted with a 460 (7.5-liter) engine developing 220 horsepower and paired with the only transmission available on this model year (a 3-speed automatic installed on all configurations).
One of the most important changes on the ’75 Thunderbird, however, concerned the standard equipment offered on the car. For example, the entire lineup was now fitted from the factory with AM/FM stereo, front and rear stabilizer bars, and cornering lights.
The options list allowed customers to add more luxurious items, including a moonroof, a power lumbar driver’s seat, and a driver’s lighted vanity mirror.
The Thunderbird that we have here offers a really close look at the original model, pretty much because it’s a time capsule that has never been molested in any way. With just 77,000 fully-documented miles (124,000 km), this Thunderbird looks incredibly solid, with everything nearly in mint condition.
There’s also the optional moonroof, as well as the original paint that still seems to be flawless. The 460 V8 under the hood runs just like on a new car, so in theory, this Thunderbird is ready to become your luxurious companion for the right price.
And speaking of the price, this is up for the Internet to decide, as the auction started by eBay seller onda1101 is currently underway. The top offer is $7,600 at the time of writing, but the reserve is yet to be met, and we have no clue how high the bidding must go to secure a new owner for the Thunderbird.
