1961 Ford Thunderbird Spent Decades in the Arizona Sun, Fully Original and Unrestored

1961 marked the beginning of the third-generation Thunderbird, a model that was assembled by Ford exclusively at the Wixom, Michigan factory.
Available as a 2-door hardtop coupe and convertible, the third-generation T-Bird was fitted with a 390 (6.4-liter) V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission.
Ford manufactured a little over 73,000 units for the 1961 model year, with the production then increasing to over 78,000 units in 1962. The output then dropped to the lowest volume for this generation, with only 63,000 Thunderbirds getting to see the daylight in 1963.
This Thunderbird should theoretically provide Ford fans with a pretty good look at the original 1961 model, pretty much because the car is still unrestored and comes with everything in the factory condition.
In other words, it’s a survivor in all regards, especially as it spent over 40 years in direct Arizona sunlight. And anyone can easily figure out what this means for the paint on the car.
The condition of this T-Bird isn’t by any means a surprise, and it needs substantial fixes in almost every department. The interior, for example, is also unrestored, and the plastic and rubber parts are pretty much compromised. Again, this is something to be expected, given the car spent decades sitting under the clear sky in Arizona, so be ready for some serious restoration work if you want to take home the car.
As for what’s under the hood, the T-Bird still flexes the original 390, but the engine no longer starts. Parked for years, the engine could still be saved by a good mechanic, but the best way to figure this out is to head over to Arizona and inspect it in person.
The price isn’t by means surprising, given the general condition of the vehicle. The bidding is currently underway, and the top offer barely exceeds $800. The auction started by seller svx007 is scheduled to end in 6 days.
