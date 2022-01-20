Unrestored 1976 Ford Thunderbird Shows Up Out of Nowhere With Just 3,200 Miles

Buying a new car these days is much harder than you’d be tempted to believe, all due to the global chip shortage that’s still wreaking havoc all over the world.
The production of cars has been hit hard by the lack of semiconductors, and more often than not, automakers turned to temporary production halts because they had no chips to install on their vehicles.
But how about buying a 1976 car that’s almost as good as new?
This is the promise made by a 1976 Ford Thunderbird which, according to its owner, comes with just 3,200 miles (5,150 km) on the clock. Yes, you’ve read that right, this T-Bird has a super-low mileage, and while the owner hasn’t provided any explanation for the whole thing, it’s not hard to figure out what happened.
Given it’s an unrestored Thunderbird whose engine has never been rebuilt, it’s pretty clear the car spent a long time in storage. But on the other hand, the long-term storage didn’t apparently affect the condition of the vehicle in a substantial manner, as the photos published by the owner on Craigslist don’t reveal any metal issues or interior problems.
On the other hand, the listing lacks so many critical details and the photos are mostly close-ups with the car, so you should just go see it in person to better assess its current condition.
The seller claims the Thunderbird comes with everything original except for the battery. The buyer gets even the original can of wax that came with the car when it rolled off the assembly lines.
Located close to Chicago, this Thunderbird clearly needs a detailed description, better photos, and most likely a very good wash as well. If the mileage is correct, then it’s one impressive example of the model year 1976, so paying $14,500 could be totally worth it for a diehard Thunderbird fan.
