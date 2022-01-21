Google And Apple Not Even Close to Dominating Music Streaming

Music streaming services are becoming a very common choice for the modern driver, simply because it’s a lot more convenient to have a gigantic collection of songs with you everywhere you go.
Services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music make it possible for subscribers to listen to their tunes both on their phones and in their cars, all in exchange for a monthly or annual fee.
And needless to say, the battle in this sector is pretty fierce, mostly because tech giants like Apple and Google are investing big in this direction.
Spotify, which right now is believed to be the top choice in the car, is also the leading music streaming platform in the world, according to new data shared by MIDiA. The numbers concern the adoption for the second quarter of 2021 when the market overall had close to 524 million subscribers.
Spotify dominated this sector with 31 percent, followed by Apple Music with 15 percent. Amazon was third with 13 percent.
In case you’re looking for Google, the search giant’s YouTube Music is said to hold a market share of just 8 percent, therefore being placed fifth after Tencent Music.
Google itself is investing big in music streaming, and the company even made YouTube Music the recommended choice behind the wheel as well. Google retired Google Play Music, a platform that pretty much everybody on Android Auto really loved, and insisted on YouTube Music, even though this service wasn’t ready to deliver a flawless experience in the car.
The struggles that many ended up encountering on YouTube Music possibly pushed them to Spotify, especially as this is the platform that’s always delivering additional polishing for clients on all platforms.
Spotify obviously offers a very advanced feature package in the car, as the app is available on both Android Auto and CarPlay and can play music via Bluetooth to the vehicle’s speakers from any mobile device.
