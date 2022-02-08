1964 Ford Thunderbird Parked for 30 Years Has Just 7K Miles, Ridiculously Cheap

The 1964 Ford Thunderbird was the most successful model of the fourth generation, as its production got close to 92,500 units. In 1965, for example, only close to 75,000 T-Birds ended up seeing the daylight, while in 1966, the final year of this generation, the output dropped to 69,000 cars.
When it comes to 1964 alone, the hardtop obviously accounted for most units. Carrying the 63A tag, the hardtop, therefore, made its way to around 60,500 cars, while the Landau version, also referred to as 63B, was used for 22,700 units.
The convertible was the rarest body style for this model year with close to 9,2000 Thunderbirds.
The 1964 model that we have here is a surprising find in so many regards.
First and foremost, while it does exhibit some metal issues, the car looks pretty good for a vehicle that’s been sitting for no less than 30 years in someone’s backyard. Yes, you’ve heard it right. eBay seller ampartspro says this Thunderbird was parked for over 3 decades under the clear sky, and this kind of explains the next surprising tidbit.
The odometer indicates just 7,800 miles (12,500 km), which means this Thunderbird is almost a new car. Sure, it doesn’t look like one, but the engine should definitely be in solid condition.
And at first glance, it’s still ready to put the wheels in motion on this T-Bird. The seller says the V8 under the hood still starts and runs, and while it does make some noises, a professional mechanic claimed they would all go away after a while.
This doesn’t necessarily mean you should take everything for granted. The best way to go is to just pay a visit to the owner in Garland, Texas, and see the Thunderbird live.
At the time of writing, it looks like the car could end up selling for cheap, as the top bid is just a little over $1,200. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in just a few hours.
