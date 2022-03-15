Jenson Button Gets Married in Florida, Rides in Third-Gen Ford Thunderbird Convertible

Former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button just got married to his model fiancée, Brittny Ward. The couple used a dazzling third-gen Ford Thunderbird to get to church and for the photoshoot.
After postponing the wedding twice, Button, 42, and Ward, 31, are now finally married. The couple had been planning to step down the aisle for years, but they had to postpone after the “unexpected" arrival of their son Hendrix, two. They also share daughter Lenny Monrow, one, who also delayed their wedding plans. They had to reschedule the wedding once more due to restrictions brought by the health crisis.
Now, they finally managed to get it right over the weekend, in Palm Beach, Florida, and got married in a star-studded wedding reception, where Brittny wore three different bridal gowns.
The former Formula One champion and his model wife used a white-creamy Ford Thunderbird convertible from the third generation to make their way to the church. They also had it in their wedding photoshoot, and it looked just as amazing as they did.
The British driver has a soft spot for classics, and his collection includes a variety of models like the 1957 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1980 Pontiac Trans Am, a 1964 Ferrari 275 GTS, or more modern ones like the 2022 Lotus Evija, a 2021 Radford Type 62-2, and a Bugatti Veyron.
However, it doesn’t look like Jenson Button owns this Ford Thunderbird, as far as we know. The third generation was in production from 1961 to 1963. The one he and wife Brittny used on their wedding day was probably rented from a specialized company.
Renee Zellweger and her TV presenter boyfriend, Ant Anstead, were among the A-list stars that attended the ceremony.
The Formula One champion was previously engaged to model Louse Griffiths, 40, but they split after five years of dating. He also stepped down the aisle with another model, Jessica Michibata, and they split in 2015, after one year of marriage and seven years of dating.
For his previous wedding, Button also used a classic convertible that drove Michibata to the church, a black Pontiac GTO Convertible. But he does have a type.
Now, they finally managed to get it right over the weekend, in Palm Beach, Florida, and got married in a star-studded wedding reception, where Brittny wore three different bridal gowns.
The former Formula One champion and his model wife used a white-creamy Ford Thunderbird convertible from the third generation to make their way to the church. They also had it in their wedding photoshoot, and it looked just as amazing as they did.
The British driver has a soft spot for classics, and his collection includes a variety of models like the 1957 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1980 Pontiac Trans Am, a 1964 Ferrari 275 GTS, or more modern ones like the 2022 Lotus Evija, a 2021 Radford Type 62-2, and a Bugatti Veyron.
However, it doesn’t look like Jenson Button owns this Ford Thunderbird, as far as we know. The third generation was in production from 1961 to 1963. The one he and wife Brittny used on their wedding day was probably rented from a specialized company.
Renee Zellweger and her TV presenter boyfriend, Ant Anstead, were among the A-list stars that attended the ceremony.
The Formula One champion was previously engaged to model Louse Griffiths, 40, but they split after five years of dating. He also stepped down the aisle with another model, Jessica Michibata, and they split in 2015, after one year of marriage and seven years of dating.
For his previous wedding, Button also used a classic convertible that drove Michibata to the church, a black Pontiac GTO Convertible. But he does have a type.