1964 Ford Thunderbird Shows What Rust Does to a Legend, Still Not Giving Up

1964 witnessed the debut of the fourth-generation Thunderbird, and it represented the most successful year of the new lineup.
Ford therefore produced close to 92,500 T-Birds in 1964, with the output then dropping to almost 75,000 units a year later. In 1966, which was the last year of the fourth generation, the production dropped to just a little over 69,000 cars.
This Thunderbird is a rough survivor of the model year 1964, though as anyone can easily figure out, it’s been having a hard time dealing with the test of time.
In other words, there’s rust in many parts of the car, though the body seems to exhibit only surface issues. However, you should just go check out the vehicle in person, as we all know what rust does to a sheet of metal, especially when left under the clear sky for years.
This Thunderbird still seems to have an engine under the hood, but on the other hand, no information on this front has been shared by seller chriclar324.
The fourth-generation lineup was available with a 390 (6.4-liter) V8 developing 300 horsepower as standard. A 427 (7.0-liter) was also offered as optional.
The seller claims the seats are still around, and the moldings and the grilles are currently in the trunk. We have no idea if any big parts are missing, but again, this could be easily determined by any interested buyer with an in-person inspection.
It’s hard to believe this Thunderbird would ever receive a second chance, especially given its current condition. The bidding starts at $1,000, but after nearly a week online, it’s yet to attract a single offer. The listing is set to expire in approximately 24 hours, so it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to pay the price of a new iPhone to take this T-Bird home.
