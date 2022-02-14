19th Century Tech Helped Chevy Develop the Most Powerful V8 Aspirated Engine for the Z06

Chevrolet will soon start deliveries of the most powerful version of the Corvette C8 and we already know there’s a 5.5-liter V8 behind the seats, capable of delivering 670 horsepower. Codenamed LT6, this is the most powerful V8 in a production car that does not use forced induction. To achieve this, Chevrolet engineers used a technology the German physicist Hermann von Helmholtz discovered back in the 19th century.