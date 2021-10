C8 Corvette Dealer Says Z06 Waiting List Is Three to Four Years Long

DOHC

1087 people already on the Z06 list at a single dealer. Wow. pic.twitter.com/pm8ITx3GlP — Zerin Dube (@SpeedSportLife) October 27, 2021

General Motors couldn't satisfy the increasing demand for the Stingray in 2021 either. As opposed to 20,368 units in the first year, the 2021 model totals 26,216 examples . It’s also important to remember that many order holders have switched to the Z06 in anticipation of the corner-carving sports car, which already flexes 1,087 orders at a dealer in Maryland.Chris Morgan of Criswell Chevrolet wrote in a social media post that a $1,000 deposit gets you on the list, fully refundable, of course. Morgan is estimating a “three- to four-year wait time” for the aforementioned number of Z06s to be delivered, and every order carries the promise of no markup.Morgan currently doesn’t know how many Z06 allocations he will get from General Motors, “but it will be a lot more than your hometown dealership.” He also highlights that there is no way of getting bumped up on the list, regardless of the amount of dollars offered to cut in front of the line.Taking a step back to look at the bigger picture, you know what this means, don’t you? If you thought Stingray flipping is absolutely insane, wait until you’ll find a Z06 on Facebook Marketplace with a $200,000 asking price.The first Corvette with apowerplant after the C4 ZR-1, the C8 Z06 is definitely worth the wait because of its flat-plane crankshaft mill that redlines at a glorious 8,600 rpm. It’s also a seriously impressive celebration of natural aspiration thanks to a Ferrari 458 Italia-shaming 670and a soundtrack that makes me weak at the knees like a teenage girl meeting Justin Bieber.