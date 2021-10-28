C8 Corvette Dealer Says Z06 Waiting List Is Three to Four Years Long

Remembering the McLaren MP4/4 and How It Became the Greatest F1 Car of All Time

The C8 faced a supply-and-demand problem before the first example of the breed left the assembly line in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in February 2020 . In addition to a UAW-GM strike, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit had to pause Corvette production multiple times because of that pesky virus and plenty of temporary shortages caused by the pandemic. 24 photos



Chris Morgan of Criswell Chevrolet wrote in a social media post that a $1,000 deposit gets you on the list, fully refundable, of course. Morgan is estimating a “three- to four-year wait time” for the aforementioned number of Z06s to be delivered, and every order carries the promise of no markup.



Morgan currently doesn’t know how many Z06 allocations he will get from General Motors, “but it will be a lot more than your hometown dealership.” He also highlights that there is no way of getting bumped up on the list, regardless of the amount of dollars offered to cut in front of the line.



Taking a step back to look at the bigger picture, you know what this means, don’t you? If you thought



The first Corvette with a DOHC powerplant after the C4 ZR-1, the C8 Z06 is definitely worth the wait because of its flat-plane crankshaft mill that redlines at a glorious 8,600 rpm. It’s also a seriously impressive celebration of natural aspiration thanks to a Ferrari 458 Italia-shaming 670 HP and a soundtrack that makes me weak at the knees like a teenage girl meeting Justin Bieber.



1087 people already on the Z06 list at a single dealer. Wow. pic.twitter.com/pm8ITx3GlP — Zerin Dube (@SpeedSportLife) October 27, 2021