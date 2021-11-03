2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 LT6 Crate Engine Allegedly On the Table

After General Motors introduced the mid-engine Corvette, a few peeps wondered if the LT2 small-block V8 would be offered as a crate engine. The question is, why? As opposed to the LT1 small block in the seventh-generation Stingray, the 6.2-liter motor in the C8 has been developed specifically for mid-engine applications with longitudinal powerplants.
In other words, not even a Pontiac Fiero can receive this engine without huge modifications. Another issue presented by the LT2 is that it’s been developed specifically for the Tremec TR-9080 DCT eight-speed cog swapper that features an integrated differential (mechanical or electronic). Where in the world do you source one of those other than the junkyard?
That said, GM Authority asked the director of the Performance and Racing Propulsion Team at General Motors if the LT6 in the Z06 would eventually be offered in the guise of a crate engine. Pardon me, but why?
GM already offers a varied range of crate engines from the small- and big-block families. The flat-plane crankshaft V8 in the Z06 also happens to be a midship-only design compatible only with the TR-9080 DCT mentioned a little earlier, which makes the LT6 crate engine pretty nonsensical.
Russ O’Blenes told the cited publication “there’s obviously discussion. Right now, the good news is we’re selling I think three years’ worth of sales already on the cars. I’m sure it’s something that we’ll continue to investigate.” That something may find General Motors on the wrong footing in a few years' time because FoMoCo has recently launched an electric crate motor.
Even the Eluminator poses a few problems because the Mustang Mach-E GT crate motor doesn’t come with a traction inverter, control system, or a battery. On the upside, the Eluminator is cheaper than a SP350/357 Base sold at the suggested retail price of $6,061.27 at the moment of writing.
On that note, we also have to remember why engine tuners hate the C8 platform with a passion. The heavily-encrypted ECU is the biggest deterrent to the aftermarket scene, and guess what? The Z06 also happens to use a heavily-encrypted control unit, as do 2021 model year full-size SUVs.
