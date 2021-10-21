Tricycle House Is How You Bring Pedal Power to the Tiny House Movement

More on this:

1983 Cadillac Coupe de Ville With 427 Warhawk Crate Engine Swap Is One Neat Sleeper

From 1977 to 1984, the fifth-generation Cadillac de Ville series of luxobarges wasn’t particularly exciting from the standpoint of performance. The switch to unleaded gasoline translated to reduced compression ratios, and early catalytic converters didn’t help either. For the sake of reference, the 4.1-liter V8 engine with throttle-body fuel injection produced only 135 horsepower for the 1983 model year. 17 photos HP .



Owned by Matt Graves, the spruced-up sleeper was nothing but a rolling chassis last March when the virus that shall not be named forced many of us into lockdown. Augmented by a six-speed Tremec manual transmission with a cue-ball shift knob from American Powertrain, this fellow also stops on a dime thanks to 14-inch rotors and six-piston calipers from Baer Inc.



Pictured at the Holley LS Fest East 2021, the Cadillac de Ville further boasts QA1 suspension for much improved handling and better ride quality, a 1,000-cfm throttle body, and 48 lb/hr injectors. The featured video comes from Holley’s YouTube channel, which explains why this build features plenty of



The finishing touch comes in the guise of a Hooker BlackHeart full exhaust system constructed from 304 stainless steel - with pride - in the United States. “I’ve embarrassed a couple of Corvettes already with this car, so that’s a lot of fun,” said the marketing and sales manager of American Powertrain.



