Chip Ganassi Adding Second Cadillac DPi-V.R. for 2022 IMSA Race Season

Despite a disappointing 2021 campaign, Chip Ganassi Racing is doubling down. The team has managed just a single win so far. That came back in June at the Detroit Grand Prix. There's a single race left, Petit Le Mans, that will take place at Road Atlanta on November 13th.
The team isn't waiting for the off-season to make changes, though. Today, they've announced that for 2022, the team will add a second car and three new drivers since their Cadillac DPI-V.R isn't a total bust. It has managed a few third-place finishes and came in second at the very last race, the Long Beach Grand Prix.
The additional car and drivers should only add to the teams' future success. Renger van der Zande will continue with the team while three new drivers join up. Among the three is Sebastien Bourdais, the only new driver to have driven the Cadillac DPI-V.R.
To say that Bourdais is excited is an understatement. "We have had our fair share of successes in the past, and I can’t wait to start working with the drivers like Renger, Earl, and Alex. This is obviously a bit of a turning point in my career that will see me transitioning most of my attention to sports car racing, but I remain in the GM family. I can’t thank everyone involved enough for their trust and continued support. I am convinced Cadillac, Chip, Mike [Hull], [team manager Steve Eriksen], and the entire team will give us all the tools we need to drive our cars to victory lane. Bring on 2022!" he said.
Another new teammate is Alex Lynn. Alex has raced in both GT cars and prototypes. He's also won at Le Mans in 2020, competing in the GTE-Pro class. Then there's Earl Bamber. Bamber has never driven a DPI car. Nevertheless, he has the experience to remove any doubt in his abilities.
In recent years he's been successful in the GTLM class of the IMSA racing series. He even won the class championship in 2019 while racing with Porsche. He's also a two-time overall winner at Le Mans both in 2015 and 2017. So, we'd say that the team has a pretty solid plan moving forward.
