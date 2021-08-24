Cadillac Will Compete in WEC and IMSA in 2023 With a V-Series Prototype

4 What Is iRacing and Why Every Driving Simulator Fan Should Know About It

Cadillac has officially announced it will race in the IMSA and WEC starting 2023. The American brand will race a fourth-generation Cadillac V-Series prototype, and the company's goal is to bring an LMDh category model to the race for overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. 26 photos







The new LMDh class is the new top tier of endurance racing, and it replaces the current DPi class. There will be a standardized chassis for use, as well as a spec hybrid powertrain, but each car will come with its unique combustion engine and distinctive bodywork to show off its links to the marque that it represents.



The new race car from Cadillac will come from a partnership between Dallara and GM Design. The latter will build the engine, while the former supplies the body, chassis, and running gear. However, we will have to wait almost two years to see it in its race car form.



The first race that the Cadillac LMDh prototype will run in is the 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. From there, it will move on into the IMSA championship and the WEC series, with a shot at victory whoever gets to drive the American prototype. Cadillac and its partners are confident in the brand's experience in American endurance racing to help the resulting prototype is becoming a contender for victory at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. The said race, which ended its 2021 edition this Sunday, is a grueling challenge for both man and machine Cadillac wants to race in the World Endurance Championship, organized by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) and in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The latter has aligned its rules with WEC ones to allow competitors to run in both series and easily switch between them. The goal is to have as many manufacturers involved as possible.The new LMDh class is the new top tier of endurance racing, and it replaces the current DPi class. There will be a standardized chassis for use, as well as a spec hybrid powertrain, but each car will come with its unique combustion engine and distinctive bodywork to show off its links to the marque that it represents.The new race car from Cadillac will come from a partnership between Dallara and GM Design. The latter will build the engine, while the former supplies the body, chassis, and running gear. However, we will have to wait almost two years to see it in its race car form.The first race that the Cadillac LMDh prototype will run in is the 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. From there, it will move on into the IMSA championship and the WEC series, with a shot at victory whoever gets to drive the American prototype.

