Lamborghini Huracan STO Telemetry Feature Makes Drivers Faster

20 Oct 2021, 05:24 UTC ·
The Lamborghini Huracan STO is one of the most brutally fast supercars ever produced, but the Italian company has found a way to make it even faster by training the driver with telemetry.
The standard Huracan weighs in at nearly 3,500 pounds (1,587 kg) before the driver gets in. Add a passenger, and the scales might be nearing 4,000 pounds (1,814 kg). That's where the Huracan STO makes gigantic and fast steps forward.


It might only have 630 horsepower, the same as the Huracan Peformante, but it weighs less than 3,000 pounds (1,360 kg). It's also got a mix of GT3 and Trofeo R race car parts inserted in place of the regular road-going stuff.


Needless to say, it's an incredibly fast car. 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) happens in just 3 seconds flat. It'll go on to a top speed of 192mph (308 kph) too. At that top speed, there are nearly 1,000 pounds (453.4 kg) of aerodynamically sourced downforce acting on the car.

All of the technology that combines to create this incredible supercar can be tough for even the best drivers to handle. That's where the Lamborghini Telemetry feature comes into play. Combined with the Lamborghini Unica mobile device application, the telemetry helps drivers go even faster.

Once a device is paired with the car, the onboard video cameras record every lap. Then the app overlays telemetry data from the drive onto a video of the lap. We've seen this sort of tech for a while now. Even the latest Corvette has it. What makes this special is the software.

The Lamborghini Unica application analyzes lap times to determine where drivers are losing seconds. It can show drivers when they're entering turns too fast, braking too early, and even when they're not accelerating out of a turn fast enough.

It's great to see a company like Lamborghini helping their customers to get the most from their products. In a way, it's like having an on-board instructor every time you lap your new Huracan STO.

