Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Scores Third Straight Win At Virginia International Raceway





“It shows a way to win a race when you don’t have the fastest car...honestly, the Porsche should have won the race. But honestly, when you kind of lose your brain and start driving stupid, stuff happens. Luckily with our Corvettes, we kept them on the track and didn’t do too much damage to them.”



The victory marks the 18th of Tandy's career and the 20th for Milner. Both drivers will now be focused on the final race of the season, Petit Le Mans, held at Road Atlanta on November 13th.



Currently, the duo sits 127 points behind fellow C8.R drivers, Garcia and Taylor, for the driver championship. However, Corvette is doing fine as a team and has a 221 point lead on Porsche going into the final weekend.

Virginia International Raceway was the setting for a 2 hour and 40-minute race on Sunday that saw the Corvette C8.R driven by Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner pick up its third straight victory in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.Following victories at both Long Beach and the infamous Laguna Seca, the pair of drivers put on a show by moving from third to first in the final 50 minutes of racing despite losing pole position at the start of the race.That pole position was hard fought too. Milner squeaked it out, being just 0.003 seconds faster than number 3 Corvette C8.R driver Jordan Taylor on Friday. Nevertheless, the team didn't let the early position fall stop them.Contact between the team and the WeatherTech Porsche 911 driven by Kevin Estre and Tandy ultimately resulted in the Porsche falling from first. Tandy felt that Estre was completely to blame as well.After the race, he said of the incident ...