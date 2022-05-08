1982 Suzuki Katana GS1000SZ Restomod Is Radically Sharpened With Countless Upgrades

What had once been a dusty pile of corroded metal is now a stunning machine stuffed with high-grade componentry.
As you can probably tell, this 1982 Suzuki Katana GS1000SZ is far from being stock, and it really doesn’t take an expert’s eye to reach that conclusion. Upon meeting its current owner back in 2009, the Japanese icon was little more than a non-running project in terrible condition, so the following three years were spent transforming it into the snazzy restomod you see above.
For starters, a seamless blanket of two-tone paintwork was laid over the bike’s angular outfit, while its saddle has been reupholstered and the frame, powder-coated. Those three-spoke wheels were transplanted from a Suzuki Bandit, and their rims are cloaked in Michelin’s grippy Pilot Power 3 rubber.
Additionally, the Bandit had also donated its double-sided swingarm, which is now mated to a modern pair of piggyback shock absorbers from YSS. Up front, suspension duties are handled by higher-spec inverted forks whose origin is said to be a 1996 MY GSX-R750. Ample stopping power is the product of scalloped aftermarket brake discs and premium Nissin calipers at both ends.
Heading over to the cockpit area, we find Koso dials, a Vortex top clamp and aluminum clip-ons wearing adjustable control levers. The old-school Katana saw its air-cooled 998cc inline-four engine fitted with 34 mm (1.3 inches) Mikuni Flat Slide carbs and K&N air filters, as well as a stainless-steel four-into-one exhaust system from MotoGP Werks’ catalog. Now then, what if we told you that Suzuki’s pearl could, in fact, be yours?
The revamped ‘82 MY GS1000SZ we’ve just inspected is heading to the auction block at no reserve, and you might be able to snatch it for less than five grand if you act swiftly! In case that sounds like an exciting proposition, then we encourage you to place your bids on Bring a Trailer sooner rather than later, because the auctioning deadline is set for Tuesday, May 10.
