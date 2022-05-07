Rare 2017 Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario Displays Two Miles the Odometer

Hailing from the realm of god-tier superbikes, this wicked piece of machinery is what we would refer to as an absolute beast.
Five years have passed since the limited-edition Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario was released to celebrate the Italian manufacturer’s 90th anniversary. A mere 500 copies of this mechanical marvel were brought into existence for the 2017 model-year, and the one pictured above has only covered two miles (three kilometers) of asphalt throughout its whole life.
Behind the Duc’s streamlined fairings lies a liquid-cooled Superquadro L-twin goliath with two fuel injectors and four desmodromic valves per cylinder. Featuring a colossal displacement of 1,285cc, the engine is fully capable of spawning 197 horses at 10,500 rpm and 101 pound-feet (137 Nm) of tarmac-splintering torque at 9,000 spins.
To reach the bike’s rear chain-driven wheel, this force travels through a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears. When all its power is called into action, the beastly 1299 Panigale S can hit speeds of up to 186 mph (300 kph). Braking comes from dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front, along with a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper at the rear.
The machine’s construction employs an aluminum monocoque frame, which is supported by a full suite of Ohlins suspension goodies. You will find titanium nitride-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) NIX 30 forks up north and a fully-adjustable TTX 36 shock absorber down south. The Italian missile weighs a mere 361 pounds (164 kg) dry, and its fuel capacity is measured at 4.5 gallons (17 liters).
As you’re reading this, Ducati’s rarity is getting ready to wave goodbye to its current owner, who’s having it listed on Bring a Trailer until Tuesday, May 10. With three days to go before the auctioning deadline, this immaculate 1299 has accumulated a total of ten bids, the highest of which is placed at a very generous $23,000.
