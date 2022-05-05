Suzuki Hayabusa Turns Into a Great Beginner Bike, Is Only Good for Laughs and Giggles

"The Suzuki Hayabusa is a great beginner's bike". You'll often see this phrase posted on certain forums or groups, as a response to newcomers asking for advice on what motorcycle they should buy. The automotive equivalent of this is "Sure, an 800-hp, RWD, Toyota Supra with no driving aids is perfect for a beginner driver, especially in the wet!". So don't always believe what you read on the Internet.

9 photos