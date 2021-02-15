1981 Chevy El Camino Royal Knight Sounds More Spectacular Than It Actually Is

Seeing how coupe utility body styles were all the craze in Australia, American carmakers tried the recipe at home as well. First to do so was Ford, whose Ranchero was hip enough until the Chevrolet El Camino came along and stole the show. But both were ultimately bound to fail, on account of the fact that Americans were not really going for such cars.
There are plenty of Rancheros and El Caminos still to be found out in the open, but they generally don’t draw much enthusiasm from fans and end up selling for peanuts. That is kind of strange, given how, if introduced now, modern machines such as these have a shot at being a hit, given the passion customers presently display for all things truck.
But as far as we know, resurrected utes are on nobody’s agenda for the North American market, so digging up old-school pickups such as this one here will have to do.
What you’re looking at is officially titled a 1981 Chevrolet El Camino Royal Knight because fancy names are what Chevy did for the fifth generation of the model. Royal Knight is actually the mid-trim for the range from 1978 to 1987, positioned between entry levels Classic and Black Knight, and the top end Conquista and Super Sport.
It may sound spectacular, but the trim is actually a collection of minor improvements and adornments such as hood graphics, lettered side decals, front air dam, and tri-tone pinstripes. This one also comes with air conditioning, cruise control, and 14-inch wheels.
The Dark Maple over tan cloth example is powered by a 305ci (5.0-liter) engine mated to a three-speed automatic transmission and showing 32,000 miles (51,000 km) of use.
Presently going on Bring a Trailer, this piece of American ute is enjoying its last two days on the auction block. At the time of writing, the highest someone is willing to pay for it is close to $9,800.
