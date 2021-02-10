All-Burgundy 1984 Chevy El Camino Is Perfect for a Future Custom Project

We can’t shake the feeling coupe utility vehicles were introduced a bit too soon on the American market and gloriously failed in part because of bad timing. The segment first came to be in 1957 courtesy of Ford and the Ranchero, then expanded to include the Chevrolet El Camino, and then that was it. The breed died out in 1987, only to make a brief and weird return with the Chevy SSR.

19 photos