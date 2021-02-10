All-Burgundy 1984 Chevy El Camino Is Perfect for a Future Custom Project

We can’t shake the feeling coupe utility vehicles were introduced a bit too soon on the American market and gloriously failed in part because of bad timing. The segment first came to be in 1957 courtesy of Ford and the Ranchero, then expanded to include the Chevrolet El Camino, and then that was it. The breed died out in 1987, only to make a brief and weird return with the Chevy SSR.
But what if we had coupe utility vehicles now, at a time when carmakers are selling the larger and evidently more capable trucks like hotcakes? Maybe a shot at it should be attempted, considering how there are enough people with a soft spot for them. For now, these people are going nuts after pre-owned and customized Rancheros and El Caminos.
Until a possible revival of the segment comes along (if ever), we too are left looking back at what was and digging up the utes, as the Australians call them, that are worthy of a few minutes under the spotlight.
Today’s treat in our Truck Month coverage is a 1984 El Camino presently for sale on East Coast Classic Cars. It kind of goes for peanuts, with an asking price of $12,000, and that makes it ideal for an investment in a future custom project.
The Chevy is pretty much in the same shape it was when it left the assembly lines. It’s an all-burgundy machine, inside and out, down to the seat belts and carpet, with the body featuring all the proper hardware in all the right places.
One important element of the El Camino is, however, no longer the original one. The pickup’s engine was taken out, and in its place, a 305ci (5.0-liter) found its way together with an automatic transmission.
This El Camino was not kept in a garage but extensively used. Its odometer shows 92,000 miles (148,000 km); all original, we’re told.
