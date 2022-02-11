1980 Dodge Aspen Survivor Is Back With a 10/10 Paint, Ready for the Road

The Aspen wasn’t exactly Dodge’s most successful model, and its short-lived adventure on the market pretty much says everything about it.
Born in 1976 and then abandoned in 1980, the Aspen was available in three different body styles, namely a 4-door wagon and sedan and 2-door coupe.
1980 was Aspen’s last year on the market, with Dodge building a little over 67,000 units. And while that may sound impressive for a car that eventually got the ax, most of these units were specifically ordered by law enforcement or taxi companies, so not a lot of them ended up in the hands of regular customers.
Needless to say, the model year 1980 introduced several changes, including a refined styling and a series of engine tweaks. Dodge dropped the 360 (5.9-liter), so customers who wanted to squeeze every little drop of performance from an Aspen had to stick with a 318 (5.2-liter) V8. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the 318 was a monster engine. It wasn’t, as the 2-barrel version developed 120 horsepower, while the four-barrel configuration increased the output to just 155 horsepower.
The Aspen that we have here wasn’t even born with a V8 engine under the hood but with the 225 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder unit developing 90 horsepower. It was a pretty cool grocery-getter, and judging by its looks, it can very well serve the same purpose today as well.
The condition of this Aspen is impressive, to say the least. It’s an all-original, unrestored, one-owner, no-respray car, and the odometer shows a little over 52,000 miles (about 83,500 km). Everything on it works just the way it’s supposed to work, and of course, the engine starts and drives just right.
As said, the Aspen wasn’t necessarily a hit, and this is why the car still doesn’t cost a fortune despite its impressive shape. eBay seller hannonbrothersoffroad expects to get $8,5000 for it, and no other offers are accepted.
The vehicle is parked in Peyton, Colorado if anyone wants to see it in person.
