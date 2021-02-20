850 HP Demon-Swapped Gladiator Is the Muscle Car of Jeeps, Has 40-Inch Wheels

1974 Chevy Nova SS Pro-Touring Build Hides 416 Stroker LS3 Surprise With 622 HP

A no-expense-spared build with pro-touring characteristics, this fellow takes its mojo from a Mast Motorsports LS3 Black Label motor. Stroked to 416 cubic inches or 6.8 liters, the free-breathing engine is backed up by custom valve covers, stainless-steel headers, an aluminum radiator with two electric fans, and a very serious four-speed auto from RPM Transmissions.Dyno’d at 622 horsepower and 552 pound-feet (748 Nm) of torque, the Nova SS is rocking a Precision Industries 3000 stall converter for more consistent launches off the line. The 4L65/70E transmission is connected to a custom-built Moser 12-bolt rear end featuring an Eaton Posi differential, 3.55 gearing, and 33-spline axles that won’t disappoint you on the blacktop.The brand-spanking new chassis benefits from Heidts suspension up front, QA1 adjustable coilovers, tubular control arms, and a sway bar. Out back, the TCI four-link suspension is complemented by coil-over gas shocks, a Panhard bar, and tubular control arms. All four corners are gifted with Wilwood Dynalite Pro Series drilled brake rotors and forged billet calipers.Offered by Volo Cars with 4,809 miles (7,739 kilometers) on the digital odometer supplied by Dakota Digital, the Nova SS “performed flawlessly on a 300-mile road trip. Cruising at 70 miles per hour (113 kilometers per hour) it was getting 16.8 miles to the gallon (14 liters per 100 kilometers).”Finished in Ermine White paintwork, the muscled-up Super Sport isn’t exactly a grandpa’s car inside. The old-school window cranks on either side, for example, are actually power window controls with micro switches.Genuine leather replicates the original pattern down to the white stripes on the middle of the seats, the door panels are leather duplicates of the original, and even the kick panels are dressed in leather. Given the high quality of the components and the attention to detail that went into this one-of-none restomod, the asking price of $133,998 shouldn't take you by surprise.

