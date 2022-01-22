1973 Dodge Charger SE Parked in the ‘90s Returns With a Mix of Pros and Cons

Cars parked for decades typically come with a more or less critical amount of rust, so finding such a cheap project that’s really worth a full restoration isn’t exactly easy.
The 1973 Charger SE that we have here, however, appears to check many essential boxes though.
Let’s start with the obvious and state this Charger has clearly seen better days throughout its life. But when it comes to seeing the actual light of day, it’s worth saying from the very beginning the car has spent quite a lot of time sitting.
eBay seller ccnwa57 claims this Charger was parked during the ‘90s under the carport of a previous owner who purchased it back in 1979. And you know what this means: there’s a chance the rust has already invaded certain parts of the car, such as the floors, and the seller themselves explains the driver’s side needs special attention in this regard.
As said in the headline, this Dodge comes with both good news and bad news. The good news is the car is almost entirely original, and the amount of rust is said to be minimal. These are both strong points for someone planning a full restoration.
This Charger was born with a 383 (6.2-liter) under the hood, but right now, the original engine is long gone. The previous owner installed a period-correct 440 (7.2-liter) at some point during the ‘90s, obviously before the car ended up being parked, so in theory, it should already be in a solid shape. The engine is free, but a further inspection is necessary to determine what needs to be fixed and what doesn’t.
The auction for this little gem is currently underway, but the reserve is yet to be triggered. While we don’t know its value, the top offer has already reached $4,000, with less than 4 days remaining until the bidding wars come to an end.
