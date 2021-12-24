1973 Dodge Charger Rallye Flexes Rare Matching-Numbers V8, Needs Total Restoration

Dodge built a little over 119,000 Chargers for the model year 1973, so it goes without saying that finding one today isn’t necessarily mission impossible.
On the other hand, some configurations are rarer than others, and the Rallye equipped with a 340 (5.5-liter) V8 is living proof in this regard. The parent company ended up producing only approximately 3,200 such Chargers, and out of them, only some 400 came with a coupe body style.
One of these rare Chargers is right here in front of your eyes, though as anyone can easily tell with a few clicks in the photo gallery, the car is no longer the perfect 10 that would turn it into a collector’s dream.
It’s a project car that needs total restoration, though it’s pretty clear that bringing it back to a mint condition won’t be easy.
The engine under the hood is the same 340 that was installed by Dodge 48 years ago, and eBay seller twotwoturbo says the matching-numbers unit is paired with the correct automatic transmission. The engine does start and run, but on the other hand, the vehicle isn’t roadworthy.
The typical rust on this Charger seems to suggest the car has been sitting for a while, though the seller hasn’t provided any information in this regard.
However, it looks like they have already jump-started an overhaul of this Charger, as it now boasts an aftermarket intake and a new carburetor. So if you want to bring this Charger back to factory specifications, you’re going to search for the correct parts as well.
At a quick digital inspection, this Charger looks to be a compelling candidate not only for a full restoration but also for a restomod. On the other hand, the selling price could make many people walk away, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $8,500.
