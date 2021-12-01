1973 Dodge Charger Found in a Junkyard Flexes a Mysterious V8, Not for the Faint of Heart

5 Spectacular 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee With 426 Hemi and 4-Speed Manual Seeks New Owner

According to some rough estimates, Dodge produced close to 120,000 Chargers for the model year 1973, and the SE version was unsurprisingly among the rarest, especially when ordered with the 440 (7.2-liter) big-block. 12 photos



While it’s not clear if any big parts are missing or not, an engine is still there under the hood. It’s hard to tell if it’s the original unit or not, but it’s a 318 (5.2-liter) V8 paired with an automatic. Of course, we have no clue if it’s running or not, as the seller says they never tried to start it.



So, in theory, this Charger is a good junkyard find when it comes to a parts car, but at first glance, it just seems to tick many of the boxes when it comes to a restoration candidate as well. It won’t be easy to bring it back on the road, that’s for sure, but given it costs around $500, it’s definitely worth a chance. This is what makes a 1973 Charger a highly desirable classic, especially if unrestored, though it goes without saying it all depends on its current condition as well.Let’s set things straight from the very beginning. The 1973 Charger that we have here is far from the tip-top shape a collector typically drools over, and while its current owner says it makes more sense for someone looking for parts, just don’t say no to a full restoration so fast.Sure, restoring this Charger clearly isn’t for the faint of heart, and the photos in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves.Despite the occasional rust, the body still looks pretty solid, though any potential buyer should thoroughly inspect the Charger in person, especially on the undersides. Some metalwork will still be required, but overall, it seems the car survived the many years of sitting quite well.eBay seller rjeffproffitt claims this 1973 Charger was found in a junkyard in South Carolina, so in theory, this should signal some bigger problems that other people didn’t want to deal with and instead decided to abandon the car.While it’s not clear if any big parts are missing or not, an engine is still there under the hood. It’s hard to tell if it’s the original unit or not, but it’s a 318 (5.2-liter) V8 paired with an automatic. Of course, we have no clue if it’s running or not, as the seller says they never tried to start it.So, in theory, this Charger is a good junkyard find when it comes to a parts car, but at first glance, it just seems to tick many of the boxes when it comes to a restoration candidate as well. It won’t be easy to bring it back on the road, that’s for sure, but given it costs around $500, it’s definitely worth a chance.

