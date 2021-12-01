Chevy Camaro ZL1 Vs. Dodge Hellcat Drag Races Show Not All Muscle Cars Are Equal

Not long now, and the most up-to-date cars will not have an internal combustion engine under the hood when they race each other. So, people better relish and cherish every traditional V8 encounter they can find. So, here’s a quartet of them.
Because even a pairing between a couple of traditional pony/muscle car nameplates stirred the audience into an EV controversy, let’s start by saying that people need to be more inclusive. Powerful zero-emission models are already here, and they’re going to stay... until they become the mainstay. It’s progress, and we need it.
With that being said, as petrolheads, we need to bask in every opportunity to see cool V8 coupes with iconic names duke it out on the dragstrip. Especially since we are dealing with modern muscle cars that have all the bells and whistles needed to become legends further down the road. No matter the support or backlash they receive right now.
They say that not all muscle cars were created equal. Especially if there’s (possible, yet unconfirmed) aftermarket involvement. So, the good folks over at the Wheels channel on YouTube have prepared a roster of drag races involving the mighty Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro. Better yet, save for the Challenger T/A at the 1:51 mark; they’re all in top Hellcat and ZL1 form.
The initial skirmish (from 0:25) sees a black Hellcat duking it out with a silver ZL1, and one could easily akin this to a quarter-mile knight in shining armor defeating the inferno creature if you are into chivalry. If not, then it suffices to say the Chevy nailed a 10.9s ET against the Dodge’s 11.81s pass.
The next run (from 0:58) sees a ZL1 Convertible fighting a darker blue Hellcat. This time , though, revenge was just around the Christmas tree, it seems. As such, team Mopar takes a lonely victory with runs of 12.55s and 12.68s, respectively. Unfortunately, the rest of the skirmishes belong to GM aficionados... and they’re not pretty!
