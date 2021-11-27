4 Here’s the Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Kicking Up Some Dirt

1 Never-Before-Seen Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar to Go on Display at Petersen Museum in L.A.

More on this:

Wicked 1,012-HP Dodge Charger Redeye Feels Surreal, Whines As It Burns Rubber

With Dodge taking so long between new Charger and Challenger generations, there’s always an abundance of aftermarket options. But when even the stock 797 horsepower of a Charger Redeye is not enough, there are fewer solutions. 32 photos



By all accounts – especially the “vicious” Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye video embedded below – that flesh of tarmac was copiously dwarfed, dominated, and owned by the Dodge rascal. Well, this is what happens when



Then, and only then, it’s time for a little bit of Hennessey magic, so one can hear the glorious whine abundantly clear and tear up the tarmac with what feels like mile-long burnouts. Come to think about it, one might think that jumping from 797 hp to 1,012 ponies as offered by the company’s



This is probably why Hennessey wanted everyone to see (and hear) the result. One that includes a lot of hidden (behind the murdered-out look)



But does it matter? Not so much when the Charger can pull off zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprints in 2.8 seconds and quarter-mile ETs of 9.9 seconds at 141 mph (227 kph). Now, of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. But we really feel this all-black example managed to properly capture the atmosphere of running amuck on a closed track after just getting hooked on some tuning “



One of them has to do with a “little” tuning specialist based out of Sealy, Houston (Texas). Of course, given that we are dealing with Hennessey Performance Engineering, just about everything is humongous. Save, perhaps, for the access strip that leads to the company’s Pennzoil Proving Grounds at Lonestar Motorsports Park.By all accounts – especially the “vicious” Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye video embedded below – that flesh of tarmac was copiously dwarfed, dominated, and owned by the Dodge rascal. Well, this is what happens when your sedan is packing a widebody kit and 797 horsepower from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine even in stock form.Then, and only then, it’s time for a little bit of Hennessey magic, so one can hear the glorious whine abundantly clear and tear up the tarmac with what feels like mile-long burnouts. Come to think about it, one might think that jumping from 797 hp to 1,012 ponies as offered by the company’s HPE1000 upgrade package is not that hard, after all.This is probably why Hennessey wanted everyone to see (and hear) the result. One that includes a lot of hidden (behind the murdered-out look) features . For example, aside from the professional installation and a 24-month/24k-miles (38,620 km) warranty, there is also an upgraded supercharger system, HPE calibration, high-flow air induction system, and many more.But does it matter? Not so much when the Charger can pull off zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprints in 2.8 seconds and quarter-mile ETs of 9.9 seconds at 141 mph (227 kph). Now, of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. But we really feel this all-black example managed to properly capture the atmosphere of running amuck on a closed track after just getting hooked on some tuning “ steroids !” Right?